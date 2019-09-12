Image copyright Family photo

The family of a man who died while working at a company reservoir has described him as "honest, loyal and hardworking".

Tata Steel contractor Adam Llewellyn, 41, died at Eglwys Nunydd Reservoir, Margam, Port Talbot, on 5 September, in an incident involving a quad bike.

His family also said he was "well respected" in the farming community and a "giant" to his children.

The Health and Safety Executive and police are jointly investigating.

Image copyright Alan Hughes Image caption The Eglwys Nunydd Reservoir next to the M4 motorway in Margam supplies the steelworks with water and is used as a recreation area

The statement from the family of Mr Llewellyn, from Bridgend, said: "Adam was an honest, loyal and hardworking husband, father and son.

"A giant to his children, generous with his time and always giving to others."

It added: "He was very well respected in both the farming and local community and the sense of loss felt by all those who knew him is a testament to Adam's love for his work and dedication to providing for his family."