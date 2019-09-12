Margam reservoir quad bike death man was 'honest giant'
The family of a man who died while working at a company reservoir has described him as "honest, loyal and hardworking".
Tata Steel contractor Adam Llewellyn, 41, died at Eglwys Nunydd Reservoir, Margam, Port Talbot, on 5 September, in an incident involving a quad bike.
His family also said he was "well respected" in the farming community and a "giant" to his children.
The Health and Safety Executive and police are jointly investigating.
The statement from the family of Mr Llewellyn, from Bridgend, said: "Adam was an honest, loyal and hardworking husband, father and son.
"A giant to his children, generous with his time and always giving to others."
It added: "He was very well respected in both the farming and local community and the sense of loss felt by all those who knew him is a testament to Adam's love for his work and dedication to providing for his family."