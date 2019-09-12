Image caption The married father-of-two was found hanged at his home in Flintshire in November 2017

Changes to how sacked ministers are treated have been announced by First Minister Mark Drakeford following the suicide of an AM.

Carl Sargeant, 49, was found hanged at home in Connah's Quay in November 2017.

He had been sacked as minister for communities and children over claims of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

In July coroner John Gittins said more support should be available to ministers who lose their jobs.

The inquest had heard Mr Sargeant was known to have mental health issues.

The coroner said there were no official arrangements in place to support Mr Sargeant following the 2017 re-shuffle "despite the probability that the [then] first minister [Carwyn Jones] knew of Mr Sargeant's vulnerability in relation to his mental health".

In a formal response to the inquest findings, Mr Drakeford said in future the chief whip would make contact with ministers who lose their jobs to see if any further support would be needed.

A standardised pack with practical advice on support will also be handed to departing ministers.