Maenan 'bloody' altercation suspect detained under mental health laws
- 11 September 2019
A man has been detained under mental health laws after a "bloody" altercation closed part of a major road in Conwy county.
Two people were taken to hospital, one via air ambulance, and the A470 was shut at Maenan, near Llanrwst, on Friday.
North Wales Police initially arrested the 24-year-old man on suspicion of wounding.
The road was closed for three hours.