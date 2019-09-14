Image copyright Tom Armitage Image caption On a Mission: The vehicle cost less than £1,000 to build

A host of unconventional vehicles - including the world's fastest shed - are preparing to break their own land-speed records.

Drivers and riders will be bidding to reach the speeds at Pendine Sands in Carmarthenshire.

Last year the world's fastest shed broke a 100mph record on the beach.

There will also be a bid by another driver to bag a record in a vehicle that cost less than £1,000 to build.

The Yorkshire-based Mission 100 team have spent the past three years building their "streamliner" vehicle.

It uses a tiny 90cc engine bought for about £200, making it the 10th of the size of most small car engines.

It is also making use of recycled parts - and engineering skills - to make the speed bids.

Image copyright Straightliners Image caption The Fastest Shed is back - it hit 101mph last year at Pendine

Carpenter Neil Gilfillan is leading the team, having previously being on the team that saw Richard Brown race the Gillette Mach 3 Challenger on the Bonneville Salt Flats in 1999 and also when Brown attempted to take the streamlined motorbike "Jet Reaction" to 400mph at Pendine in 2015.

"You do find in the record-breaking scene we are all willing to help each other," said Mr Gillfillan.

"We consider other speed breakers as part of an extended family.

"Most of us are just down-to-earth types with everyday jobs and incomes."

Image copyright Centaurus Image caption Pendine Sands is synonymous with land speed since the 1920s

Pendine Sands has now been home to land speed record bids for nearly a century - since Sir Malcolm Campbell broke the land speed record in the 1920s with his legendary Bluebird car.