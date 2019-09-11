Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Investigators have been at the site in Cwmbran since Tuesday

A 55-year-old-man has been charged with murder after a body was found in a house in Torfaen.

Gwent Police officers were called to a property on Kidwelly Road, Llanyrafon, Cwmbran, on Tuesday morning.

A 76-year-old man was found dead and detectives have been conducting house-to-house inquiries.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else and the arrested man will appear at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday.