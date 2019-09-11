Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out in a residential area of Barry

Two teenagers have been arrested following a fire at a construction site.

The blaze broke out at the site in St Teilo Avenue, Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday.

South Wales Fire Service said it took four crews about 30 minutes to tackle the fire.

Two boys, both aged 14, were arrested on suspicion of arson and remain in custody, police said.