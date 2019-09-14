Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pop icon of the 80s Martin Fry will be helping lead celebrations in Swansea with his band ABC

Dust off the gold-lamé suit - it's time for a very special BBC Proms in the Park in Wales.

Saturday evening's event marks the culmination of two-months of music making.

The 1980s pop icons ABC will be helping lead celebrations in Singleton Park, belting out hits such as The Look of Love and Poison Arrow.

They are joined by the BBC National Orchestra and Chorus of Wales.

Also on the bill is the winner of this year's BBC Cardiff Singer of the World Andrei Kymach, along with 22-year-old saxophonist Xhosa Cole - winner of BBC Young Jazz Musician in 2018.

Hosted by The One Show's Alex Jones and BBC Radio 1's Steffan Powell, they will also be joined by West End favourite Sophie Evans, who has been playing the role of Glinda in the hit musical Wicked.

It will be the first time ABC's lead singer Martin Fry - famous for his sparkly gold jacket - has had the chance to perform with the National Orchestra of Wales, conducted by Robert Ames.

"Performing with an orchestra is amazing - the buzz of singing with 80 musicians behind you is always incredible," said the singer.

Image caption This is the 13th time BBC Proms in the Park has been held in Swansea

As Swansea celebrates half a century since becoming a city, the theme of 50 is scattered through proceedings - as the musical programme also contemplates 50 years since the moon landings.

Image caption Fireworks will bring celebrations to a close - as audiences join the Albert Hall for the Last Night of the Proms finale

Richard Strauss' Sprach Zarathustra - the theme to the film 2001: A Space Odyssey - will be played, as well as John Williams' theme from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

"BBC Proms in the Park will provide the thousands of spectators we expect to attend another magnificent opportunity to celebrate and bring down the curtain on a great summer programme of events in Singleton Park," said Robert Francis-Davies, who is Swansea council's cabinet member for tourism.

Proceedings come to a climax on Saturday evening, with fireworks and the audiences from the Albert Hall and other park proms coming together for the Last Night of the Proms finale.