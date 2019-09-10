Image caption Rhyl was one of the worst-hit areas in the 2013 winter storms

A £27.5 million flood defence scheme for Rhyl has been given the green light by Denbighshire councillors.

They unanimously backed the scheme to protect 1,650 houses on the eastern side of the town from the prospect of a "once-in-200-year" storm.

The area was hit by major floods in 2013, which saw 140 properties near Garford road evacuated.

But councillors from Prestatyn demanded to know what was being done to protect other communities.

The plans are for a 600-metre long defence which involves placing 128,000 tonnes of rock armour in front of a replacement sea defence wall.

While he welcomed the Rhyl scheme, Prestatyn North councillor Paul Penlington said towns like his were also at risk.

"The water overtops on a regular basis," he said. "This has not been a major problem, but it's only a matter of time."

Councillor Tony Flynn also warned of a "very serious situation" in central Rhyl.

Officers responded that other schemes for Rhyl and Prestatyn were being worked on with the Welsh Government.