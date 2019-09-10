Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Cardiff crash: Emergency services rush to A4232 incident

Two people, including a taxi passenger, have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash closed one of the main roads out of Cardiff.

The A4232 between Culverhouse Cross and the M4 was shut northbound heading towards the motorway after the crash at about 09:15 BST.

The female passenger and another person have been taken to the city's University Hospital of Wales.

The road had reopened by about 11:45.