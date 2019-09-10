Wales

Cardiff road reopens after two hurt in A4232 crash

  • 10 September 2019
Media captionCardiff crash: Emergency services rush to A4232 incident

Two people, including a taxi passenger, have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash closed one of the main roads out of Cardiff.

The A4232 between Culverhouse Cross and the M4 was shut northbound heading towards the motorway after the crash at about 09:15 BST.

The female passenger and another person have been taken to the city's University Hospital of Wales.

The road had reopened by about 11:45.

Image caption There were queues on the A4232 - which is one of the main link roads from Cardiff to the M4

