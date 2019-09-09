Man rams police car days after sentencing

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Lee Kutryk was sentenced on 2 September of driving a motor vehicle dangerously at officers

A man rammed into a police car just days after being convicted for driving at officers, police have said.

Police are hunting Lee Kutryk, 25, from New Street, Connah's Quay, Flintshire, after they said he drove into a police car in Holywell on Saturday night.

Two officers suffered minor injuries in what North Wales Police said was a "disgusting" attack.

The force urged members of the public to dial 999 if they saw Kutryk who they described as "dangerous".

Kutryk was given a six-month suspended sentence and criminal behaviour order on 2 September.

He was sentenced at Mold Magistrates' Court of driving a motor vehicle dangerously as officers tried to arrest him in Flint.

The force added: "Thanks for all your kind comments, we really do appreciate your support.

"This man is a dangerous offender and needs to be brought to justice ASAP.

"The officers are OK but are a bit sore."