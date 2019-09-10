Image copyright Roper family Image caption Cole Roper was a "friend to many" his family said

The family of a 12-year-old cyclist who died after his bike was hit by a car has described him as a "sensitive, smiley, fun-loving soul".

Cole Roper, from Cefn Forest, Blackwood, was on a bike with another boy on the A4049, between Aberbargoed and Pengam, when he was struck on Saturday.

He later died in hospital.

The other boy, who was also injured, has since been discharged from hospital.

In a statement released by police, Cole's family said: "Our beautiful boy Cole, a sensitive, smiley, fun loving soul.

"A wonderful son, brother, grandson and friend to many. Words cannot describe how much he will be missed."

Gwent Police has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.