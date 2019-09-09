Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Ron Jones was taken to Auschwitz after being captured by German soldiers

Britain's oldest poppy seller Ron Jones has died aged 102.

The retired steelworker from Newport was a prisoner of war in the Auschwitz concentration camp while serving in the 1st Battalion Welch Regiment during World War Two.

He collected for the Royal British Legion poppy appeal for more than 30 years, stopping last year aged 101.

The father of one and grandfather of two died on Sunday.

Mr Jones had planned to stop selling poppies in 2016 aged 99 because he thought he was "too old".

But he was back the following year because he did not want to spend his time watching TV.

In 2017 he was awarded the British Empire Medal for services to the community.

His son, Leighton Jones, said he was a "loving father".

Image copyright Ron Jones Image caption Mr Jones (back row, centre) played football while a prisoner of war at Auschwitz

The 73-year-old retired company director said: "He supported me in everything I did. There is nothing more you can ask for from a human being."

Lynne Woodyatt, the Royal British Legion's community fundraiser for south Wales, said Mr Jones was a dear friend and was "much-loved by all who knew him".

"We will be forever grateful for his support, and will deeply miss his enthusiasm, drive and commitment to helping those that served their country," she said.

"He was a true one-off and Ron's remarkable efforts over the years should be highly commended."

In January 1942, Mr Jones was captured by German soldiers and taken into Poland.

At Auschwitz, Mr Jones worked six days a week in a factory but was permitted to play football with fellow soldiers on Sunday - he was the goalkeeper.

His time at the camp ended abruptly. As the Russians advanced on the eastern front, the prisoners of war were moved from the camp across Europe.

"We were on the road for about 17 weeks and we marched something like 900 miles," Mr Jones recalled during an interview with the BBC in 2013.

"We were in a terrible state."

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Ron Jones planned to stop selling poppies aged 99 - but he returned the following year

The soldiers were liberated by Americans who found them in a barn.

"The doors burst open and there was an American tank," he added.

His son said Auschwitz was not something Mr Jones discussed often.

"It was something that was closed and gone for good," he said.