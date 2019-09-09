Image copyright Met Office Image caption The showers will be "slow moving", the Met Office said

Heavy showers, thunderstorms and hail are likely to cause disruption in south Wales, the Met Office has said.

It has issued a yellow weather warning covering areas from Swansea to Newport between 10:00 BST and 20:00 on Monday.

It said the weather could cause some flooding, damage to buildings, power cuts and disruption on the roads and railways.

"Lightning and hail are also possible," the warning added.

The warning covers Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Swansea and the Vale of Glamorgan.