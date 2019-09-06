Image caption Sioned Wyn Williams (L) and Carron Jones (R) lost family members after accidents on the road

Two families who lost loved ones in crashes on the same stretch of the A487 in Gwynedd have called on the Welsh Government to improve safety there.

Fflur Green, 24, of Trawsfynydd, died in July in an accident near Gillilydan.

It followed a previous crash near the same spot in January 2018, in which Anna Wyn Williams and her six-month-old niece Mili Wyn Ginniver died.

The Welsh Government said it was considering plans for a 40mph speed limit in the area.

Mili's mother Sioned Wyn Williams had been driving when her car collided with a lorry, killing her daughter and sister.

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Mili Wyn Ginniver and her aunt Anna Williams died in the crash

She said the accident had devastated her life.

"Every second of every day is so difficult," she said.

"I'm still here, but my life has gone. Anna was my little sister and I was supposed to protect her and my daughter Mili, but I failed."

She said she did not understand why it was "taking so long for [the Welsh Government] to act; everyone wants the road to be improved".

Ms Green's cousin Carron Jones asked why "it had to take three lives for [the government] to do anything?"

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Fflur Green was "beautiful" and "sweet", her family said

Ms Jones said: "You have to go through the experience of losing someone in order to understand its effect, and you can never be the same person after that.

"It's not fair that both our families have had to suffer such losses before something is done.

"Do more families need to lose loved ones before they realise that the road is dangerous?"

Local Councillor Elfed Roberts said the Welsh Government had promised to put up more signs and lay an anti-skid surface on the road, but he argued permanent speed cameras were needed.

The Welsh Government said it had recently installed interim signage and road markings advising road users to slow down.

"We are continuing to monitor and consider further measures," it added.

"This includes plans for a 40 mph speed limit, for which a traffic order is being progressed.

"Every death on our roads is one too many and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people involved."