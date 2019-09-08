Image copyright Robin Drayton/Geograph Image caption The park covers an area of 140 hectares and was created on land reclaimed from three old coal mines

A £500,000 project has been unveiled to restore habitats at a riverside beauty spot near Merthyr Tydfil.

The Taf Bargoed catchment project includes fencing, tree planting and restoring river banks.

It is hoped it will help farms, businesses and local communities.

The project - in line for Welsh Government funding - also wants to reduce the amount of silt being brought down from tributaries into the Taf Bargoed lakes.

If approved by Merthyr Tydfil Council's cabinet, a £417,000 grant would be available, while the council and Natural Resources Wales would pay the remaining cost, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Taf Bargoed park was created on the site of three old collieries - Trelewis Drift, Deep Navigation and Taff Merthyr.

But it faces issues, including:

Spoil heaps adding to sediment in the river

Erosion and instability of riverbanks

Leaching of the soil and minerals left over from old mining activities

Ecosystem and habitats becoming "disconnected"

The siltation of Parc Taf Bargoed lake which could have an impact on visitor facilities and potentially compromise the structure of the lake

A lack of community engagement with the river leading to apathy and antisocial behaviour, such as fly-tipping

The scheme will also offer volunteering opportunities and encourage walking around the park.