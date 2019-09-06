Image copyright Twitter/@AlmightyKfish Image caption The "small fire" was put out by a railway crew member using an extinguisher

The main railway line between south Wales and the Midlands is blocked after a small fire on a train to Cardiff.

Network Rail confirmed 55 people were evacuated onto the platform at Chepstow train station in Monmouthshire after the train's front wheels caught fire.

The blaze on the 14:30 BST Cross Country train from Birmingham New Street was put out by a crew member.

There were no reports of injuries and no smoke got into the train's carriage during the incident at about 16:00.

Kieran Smith, 26, from Warwick, was on the train heading to a friend's stag do in Cardiff before being evacuated at Chepstow.

"There was a bit of smoke and smell of something odd burning, and we could see some flames on the underside of the train," he told the BBC.

"This was when we got to Chepstow and they told us all to get off. But everyone is fine."

He said fire crews turned up as the passengers waited in the station car park.

Rail operator Network Rail said buses would replace trains on all affected routes as the line is shut until further notice.