Image caption Simultaneous raids were carried out on Thursday morning

Fifteen people have appeared in court charged with drug trafficking offences.

It follows police raids at 24 homes across north Wales, Merseyside and Dumfries on Thursday.

Seven men aged between 27 and 48, were remanded in custody by Llandudno magistrates on Saturday, charged in relation to heroin and cocaine supply.

Three women and a further five men, aged between 21 and 60, appeared at Mold Magistrates' Court.

One of the men who appeared in Llandudno, aged 48 and from no fixed address in Merseyside, was additionally charged with conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Those who appeared in Mold included three men from Liverpool, one from Garden City and one from Shotton, Flintshire, and women from Liverpool, Connah's Quay and Shotton.

One of the men who appeared, a 37-year-old was also charged with conspiring to causing GBH with intent.

Two of the defendants were granted bail, the rest remanded in custody.

In all, eight of those charged are from Merseyside, six are from north Wales and one is from Scotland.

Another woman from Merseyside was arrested in the operation, but has been released on bail.