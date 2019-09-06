Image copyright LDRS Image caption Campaigners fear school closures would threaten the future of Welsh-speaking communities

Anglesey's council leader has rejected an MP's claim that its school shake-up programme is ignoring local opinion.

Ynys Mon Labour MP Albert Owen claimed the authority had "messed up" its drive to cut the number of empty pupil places and improve school buildings.

After three new schools opened, further mergers have been put on hold amid claims the council failed to observe new rules to protect rural schools.

Council leader Llinos Medi insisted there had been full consultation.

The reorganisation has been opposed by people who feared the closure of small village schools would hasten the decline of their communities.

Three new "super-schools" have already opened in Holyhead, Llanfaethlu and Newborough.

But proposals approved for Beaumaris and Llangefni - and a plan put forward for Amlwch - have been put on hold after falling foul of the Welsh Government's new School Organisation Code.

It works on the presumption rural schools should remain open.

'Astounded'

Mr Owen accused the Plaid Cymru-led local authority of ignoring the views of local communities, and called for a "coherent plan that takes local people with them".

"Now communities will be asked again on closures and new schools," he said.

"This has caused anxiety to parents across the island and no doubt the incompetence of the authority will cost the taxpayer money."

Ms Medi said she was "astounded" by the criticism, saying the new schools already opened had been "warmly welcomed" by children, teachers and parents.

"We have a clear vision to address the long-term sustainability of primary and secondary education across the island," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"We will continue to build on this success as outlined in our long-term strategic plan which runs from 2017-2022 and which has been fully consulted upon."