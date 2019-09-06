A man who died when he was knocked down by a car on a road on Anglesey has been named as 22-year-old Jamie Thomas Stubbs.

Mr Stubbs, a farm labourer, was walking on an unclassified road, between Amlwch and Rhosgoch, before the incident on Wednesday night.

Police said the collision took place shortly after 22:00 BST and involved a blue Ford Fiesta.

His family said he was "much loved" and would be "sadly missed".

Mr Stubbs was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Wales Police has appealed for anyone who may have seen a pedestrian in the area to contact the force.