Image caption The incident happened on the A470 at Maenan

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding following an incident which closed part of a major road in Conwy county on Friday.

Two people were taken to hospital, one via air ambulance, after a fight which shut the A470 at Maenan, near Llanrwst.

A weapon has been recovered from the scene and North Wales Police are not looking for anyone else.

Police were called to the scene at about 12:05 BST and the road reopened shortly after 15:00.

David Hughes, manager of the nearby Maenan Abbey Hotel, said a woman used the hotel's phone to report that a man covered in blood tried to grab her car keys.

The Welsh Air Ambulance said one man had been taken to hospital in Stoke via air ambulance, while another had been taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire.