A child has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car.

The crash happened at about 08:15 BST on Friday on Ffordd Pendyffryn in Prestatyn, Denbighshire, according to police.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene and the child was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan.

The extent of the child's injuries are not yet known.