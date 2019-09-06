Image caption Maredydd Francis is a former captain of semi-professional team RGC 1404

A former rugby player grabbed a policeman by the testicles and threw him to the ground in a "rugby-dump tackle", a court has heard.

Meredydd Francis, 25, who captained Colwyn Bay-based side RGC 1404, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent against PC Richard Priamo in Wrexham.

He had been trying to make an arrest at the time.

Mr Francis pleaded not guilty to the charge at Mold Crown Court.

PC Richard Priamo required hospital treatment after the alleged attack

PC Richard Mr Priamo, who works for the roads policing unit at North Wales Police, required hospital treatment after the alleged attack in School Lane, Southsea, on 3 August.

Phillip Tully, defending, told the court Mr Francis was acting in self defence.

His trial at Caernarfon Crown Court is due to start on 3 February.