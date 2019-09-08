Image copyright Richard Youle Image caption Crosslane Student Developments could not say when the accommodation would be ready for occupation

A £22m flagship student development will not be open in time for the start of the academic year as planned.

Contractors have been working on the Coppergate scheme on the corner of The Kingsway and Christina Street in Swansea for several months.

Developer Crosslane Student Developments said the 310-bed scheme has experienced unforeseen delays.

Swansea University has encouraged students needing accommodation to check its website.

Not all of the rooms have been booked, but students who have paid rent and a deposit - or applied for a room - have been contacted.

Many of them will move to the Oldway Centre, another purpose-built development on High Street, which is opening on 13 September, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Crosslane Student Developments has apologised for the delay and said help would be given to students to move into alternative accommodation and again when they are able to move into Coppergate.

The company could not say when the development, including a 14-storey tower and two six-storey wings, would be ready.

Once complete it will be taken over by an operator called Prime Student Living.

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David, which has a campus in Swansea, has also been notified of the situation.

A Crosslane Student Developments spokesman said: "Prime Student Living has communicated with students to inform them of the situation, what is happening, the actions being taken, what it means to them and of course to unreservedly apologise for what is very disappointing and concerning news."

A team of advisers is in place to deal with queries from the students, many of whom are from overseas, the company said.

"We will be offering help and advice to all the students affected by this issue and supporting them to find alternative accommodation," a university spokesman said.