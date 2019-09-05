Image caption Sir Anthony Hopkins with Florence Pugh in King Lear, which was shown on BBC2

Sir Anthony Hopkins, Jodie Whittaker and Michael Sheen are among those shortlisted in the Bafta Cymru awards.

The awards recognise Welsh talent in 24 categories across film, games and television production.

Documentary feature film Anorac, in which broadcaster Huw Stephens celebrates the history of Welsh language rock music, leads with six nominations.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Cardiff on 13 October.

Sir Anthony is shortlisted as best actor for the title role in Richard Eyre's film adaption of King Lear.

The other nominees are Michael Sheen for his role in Netflix drama Apostle, which has four other nominations, Matthew Rhys for playing Billy Winters in TV historical drama Death and Nightingales, and Anglesey-born Celyn Jones, who played serial killer Levi Bellfield in ITV's Manhunt.

Whittaker, nominated as best actress for Doctor Who, will go up against Sian Gibson, from Peter Kay's Car Share, in the category.

Image caption Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who, which is also nominated in the best drama category

Image caption Sian Gibson is nominated in the best actress award category for her role in Peter Kay's Car Share

The best actress shortlist also includes Gabrielle Creevy - one of 19 first-time nominees - for comedy-drama My Skin, and Eiry Thomas for S4C drama Enid a Lucy, which also receives another four nominations.

Those up for best writer are Andrew Davies for Les Miserables, Owen Sheers for The NHS: To Provide All People, Fflur Dafydd for 35 Awr and Russell T Davies for A Very English Scandal.