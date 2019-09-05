A man has died after being hit by a car on a road in north Wales.

The pedestrian was walking on a road between Amlwch and Rhosgoch in Anglesey when he was hit by a blue Ford Fiesta at about 22:15 BST on Wednesday.

An ambulance was called but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers want people with dashcam footage or people in the area to come forward.

"We are appealing to anybody who may have been in the vicinity," said Sgt Raymond Williams of North Wales Police.