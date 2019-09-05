Image copyright Gavin Rodda Image caption Passengers have complained of feeling unsafe at Wrexham bus station

A bus station's main waiting area is to be closed on evenings and Sundays in a bid to tackle drug use and other anti-social behaviour.

Wrexham council bosses say the town's image has been tarnished by gatherings of drug users at the station, with some passengers left feeling unsafe.

Shutters have been installed to block access to the main concourse on Sundays and after 20:00 BST on weekdays.

Government funding will also pay for new electronic information signs.

Wrexham was dubbed Spice Town in some newspapers in 2017 after a bus driver published photos on social media of drug users, needles and other paraphernalia at the station.

Image copyright Gavin Rodda Image caption A series of stark photos showed how Wrexham bus station was being blighted by drug use

Councillor David A Bithell, lead member for transport, said in a report: "While the situation has improved through actions taken to increase levels of security and cleaning, problems with anti-social behaviour continue to blight the bus station, particularly during the evening and weekends.

"The congregating of non-bus passengers each evening has resulted in complaints from the travelling public."

The new arrangements will be reviewed and monitored after a six-month period, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Wrexham council is also considering options to re-open the bus station information office which closed after the company running it went into liquidation.