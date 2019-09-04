Image copyright Family photo Image caption Harry Baker's family said he was "always having fun with his younger brother Alfie who he absolutely idolised and loved dearly"

Police have charged another two people with the murder a 17-year-old boy who was found dead at a dock.

Harry Baker's body was found just before 06:00 BST on 28 August at Barry container port in Vale of Glamorgan.

South Wales Police said Leon Symons, 21, and a 16-year-old boy, both from Cardiff, had been charged over the killing, bringing the total number of people charged to eight.

The pair are due to appear at the city's magistrates' court on Thursday.

Following his death, Harry's family described him as "a fun-loving son and brother where family time was always precious - making memories on holidays, snowmobiling in Lapland, parasailing and riding the biggest and scariest rollercoasters in America".