Image copyright Huw Evans Agency Image caption The driver was flown to hospital by an air ambulance following the crash but later died

The M4 Prince of Wales Bridge has fully reopened after it was closed overnight following a fatal lorry crash.

Gwent Police said the HGV careered down an embankment on to land alongside the Welsh side of the bridge at about 10:30 BST on Wednesday.

The bridge was closed after the crash, with the eastbound side reopening at about 17:30 BST, while the west side opened at around 02:30 on Thursday.

The driver of the HGV died after being airlifted to hospital.

Image copyright Crown Image caption The crash near the Prince of Wales bridge caused long tailbacks on the M4 between Bristol and Newport

Image copyright Charlie Chan Image caption The lorry hit the central reservation before crashing off the M4

Image copyright Charlie Chan Image caption A passing surgeon said he performed CPR before the driver was taken to hospital in an air ambulance

In total, the bridge was closed to westbound traffic - from England into Wales - for 16 hours.

No-one else was injured in the crash.

Traffic was diverted over the M48 Severn Bridge throughout Wednesday afternoon, with tailbacks caused on the M5 and M4.

Highways England, which manages the bridge, said 600m (1,950ft) of the central and nearside barriers were damaged in the crash.