Image caption About 100 people marched through Wrexham on Wednesday

About 100 people have have marched through Wrexham in protest against Boris Johnson's plan to suspend parliament in the run-up to Brexit.

It follows several days of protests across the UK, including in Cardiff where about 700 people took part in a demonstration on Tuesday.

MPs have voted to take control of Parliament and backed a bill designed to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Johnson announced plans to prorogue Parliament from next week on 28 August.

Protestors in Wrexham met in the town centre and marched to the council headquarters, shouting "stop the coup".

Organiser Natasha Borton said: "We need to come together as a community and raise our voices."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Boris Johnson announced on 28 August he plans to shut down parliament for five weeks

The prime minster plans to shut down parliament for five weeks until a Queen's Speech on 14 October.

Earlier, a Scottish judge rejected a bid to have Mr Johnson's plan ahead of Brexit declared illegal.

On Tuesday, rebel Tory MPs voted to take control of parliamentary business.

Labour, Plaid Cymru and others want to prevent the UK from leaving the EU without a deal on 31 October.

MPs have since passed the first stage of a bill which would force Mr Johnson to seek an extension on Brexit until 31 October, if a deal has not been passed in the House of Commons by 19 October.

Mr Johnson said he will call for a general election in October if a no-deal Brexit is blocked by Parliament.