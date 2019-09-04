Man involved in Cardiff recycling plant machine accident
- 4 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been involved in an accident at a recycling plant in Cardiff.
Emergency services were called to Atlantic Waste Recycling in Rumney at about 16:10 BST.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said the incident involved a 55-year-old man and a machine but did not provide details.
South Wales Police confirmed it was called to the site at 16:30 while the Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of the incident and had made making preliminary inquiries.