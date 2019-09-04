Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption It is not yet known what injuries the man suffered

A man has been involved in an accident at a recycling plant in Cardiff.

Emergency services were called to Atlantic Waste Recycling in Rumney at about 16:10 BST.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said the incident involved a 55-year-old man and a machine but did not provide details.

South Wales Police confirmed it was called to the site at 16:30 while the Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of the incident and had made making preliminary inquiries.