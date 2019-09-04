Image caption Gwent Police officers helped with the arrest of the three people, who are being questioned

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences.

A 37-year-old Latvian man, a Lithuanian man, 56, and Lithuanian woman, 54, are in custody after officers were sent to addresses in Newport city centre.

They are being interviewed by Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority officials - who have police-style powers to probe labour market offences.

An investigation was launched after a temporary worker was supplied to a food processing and packaging company.

Bosses from the firm raised the alarm and Gwent Police officers helped make the arrests on Wednesday morning.