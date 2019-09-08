Port Talbot Plaza: The cinema where time stood still
At first glance it appears to be a long abandoned garden, but this is in fact what remains of a much-loved cinema.
The Plaza in Port Talbot, built in the 1930s, closed in 1999 and nature has slowly reclaimed the building.
Local boys who went on to become Hollywood stars, Richard Burton and Sir Anthony Hopkins, once watched films here.
As plans are afoot to bring the building back into use, the former owner and last projectionist recalls the moment the final credits rolled.
For many people who grew up in Port Talbot and surrounding areas the Plaza cinema is a special place.
In the 20 years since it closed its doors they have watched the once beautiful building with its art deco facade fall into disrepair.
The council bought the building in 2009 and now plans for it have been submitted for consideration.
If they are approved the rear section of the Grade II building, which houses the auditorium and stage, will be demolished.
A new structure over the same footprint would replace it - with the hope of including a 250-seater hall, cafe, meeting rooms and gym - while the frontage would be restored to its former glory.
Alex Jones, the former owner and projectionist is thrilled the building could be used by the community again.
"It's a really iconic building, it's striking from the outside, it's got a beautiful look to it and to have it lit up again, whatever it's going to be, it will be nice to see it again."
Mr Jones watched the cinema become quieter and quieter over many years and eventually it was no longer sustainable.
He recalled the final night: "Every show had been really quiet and it was really demoralising. We were sort of fading away to black that last week.
"I didn't see the last show go in [so] I thought I would go and have a last look [in the auditorium].
"There were hundreds [of people] in... suddenly everybody had a last nostalgia trip."
The final film was DreamWorks' The Prince of Egypt.
'Sobbing in the audience'
The end credits rolled to the Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston soundtrack When You Believe.
"It always chokes me up when I hear it now," said Mr Jones.
"People would always leave during the credits... but everyone stayed, nobody left and it was really quite choking to see it. I think they stayed to see that curtain close for the last time.
"The curtain shut and you could hear people sobbing in the audience. People were taking snapshots - with their instamatic cameras back in those days.
"It was quite a nostalgic moment and everyone was quite choked.
"I never expected that it would be such a poignant moment for people round here, the final night.
"I'm glad it didn't die with a whimper, it went out with a bit of glory."