Image copyright Geograph | Jaggery Image caption North Wales Police said officers were called to a chalet at Pontins hours before a woman died

Police are looking into how a 33-year-old woman died at a holiday camp.

Sioned Evans, from Caernarfon, suffered a cardiac arrest at Pontins in Prestatyn on Saturday, with emergency services called at 07:25 BST.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious but police officers visited a chalet hours before the death.

Supt Nick Evans said: "The full circumstances of this lady's death and the earlier visit by police officers continue to be examined."