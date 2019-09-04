Pontins Prestatyn holiday camp death examined by police
- 4 September 2019
Police are looking into how a 33-year-old woman died at a holiday camp.
Sioned Evans, from Caernarfon, suffered a cardiac arrest at Pontins in Prestatyn on Saturday, with emergency services called at 07:25 BST.
Her death is not being treated as suspicious but police officers visited a chalet hours before the death.
Supt Nick Evans said: "The full circumstances of this lady's death and the earlier visit by police officers continue to be examined."