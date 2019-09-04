Two youths charged after Neath pub landlord death
Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in connection with the death of a pub landlord in Neath.
Mark Winchcombe, 58, was attacked on Main Road, in Neath Abbey, near his pub the Smiths Arms at 00:55 BST on Sunday.
One of the teenagers has been charged with manslaughter and affray while the other has been charged with affray.
Both were bailed to appear before Swansea Youth Court on 19 September. Two other 16-year-olds and two 14-year-olds have been released on bail.
South Wales Police officers have called for witnesses to the incident to contact them.