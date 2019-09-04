Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mark Winchcombe died from his injuries after an assault in the early hours of Sunday

Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in connection with the death of a pub landlord in Neath.

Mark Winchcombe, 58, was attacked on Main Road, in Neath Abbey, near his pub the Smiths Arms at 00:55 BST on Sunday.

One of the teenagers has been charged with manslaughter and affray while the other has been charged with affray.

Both were bailed to appear before Swansea Youth Court on 19 September. Two other 16-year-olds and two 14-year-olds have been released on bail.

Image caption Mark Winchcombe ran the Smith Arms pub in Neath Abbey

South Wales Police officers have called for witnesses to the incident to contact them.