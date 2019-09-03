Image copyright Family photo Image caption Harry Baker's body was found at Barry docks

A sixth man has been charged with murdering a teenager who was found dead in Barry.

The body of 17-year-old Harry Baker, from Cardiff, was discovered early on 28 August at Barry container port in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Lewis John Evans, 61, from the town, is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.

Leon Clifford, 22, from Barry, will appear at Cardiff Crown Court after he was remanded in custody by magistrates.

Four other men have already appeared in court charged with Harry Baker's murder.

A 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man, both from Cardiff, who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody.

South Wales Police has renewed its appeal for information.