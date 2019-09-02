Image copyright Google Image caption We Fight Any Claim has operated in Wales for more than a decade

A claims management call centre is shedding 130 jobs following the end of the claim window for mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) last week.

We Fight Any Claim in Cwmbran, Torfaen, said there would not be enough work for all its employees in the future.

The company, part of the We Plan Group, called the situation "beyond our control".

Richard Thomas, CEO of We Plan Group, said the company was looking at alternative roles within the company.

"We are entering into consultation with staff whose jobs are at risk and hope to minimise compulsory redundancies," he said.

"We are working hard to secure employment for as many of the affected staff as we can, which includes looking at suitable alternative roles within the company."

Mr Thomas added they would work with the Welsh Contact Centre Forum to try to help staff secure jobs in other call centre companies.

The company has operated in Cwmbran for over a decade.

In 2013, it was forced to defend receiving a £290,000 grant from the Welsh government a year after a debt firm owned by the same family was stripped of its operating licence for "deceitful and oppressive" practices.

At the start of 2019, 32,000 people were employed in the call centre industry in Wales.