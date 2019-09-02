Harry Baker: Four in court on Barry murder charge
- 2 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four men have appeared in court charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy.
The body of Harry Baker, from Cardiff, was found at the container port in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, early on Wednesday morning.
Peter McCarthy, 36, Ryan Palmer, 33, Raymond Thompson, 47, all of Barry, and Nathan Delafonteine, 32, of no fixed address, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.
All four were remanded in custody until 22 November for the next court hearing.