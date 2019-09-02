Image copyright Family photo Image caption Harry Baker's body was found at Barry Docks early on Wednesday

Four men have appeared in court charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy.

The body of Harry Baker, from Cardiff, was found at the container port in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, early on Wednesday morning.

Peter McCarthy, 36, Ryan Palmer, 33, Raymond Thompson, 47, all of Barry, and Nathan Delafonteine, 32, of no fixed address, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.

All four were remanded in custody until 22 November for the next court hearing.