Hundreds of jobs could go at a steelmaking factory in Newport after its owner announced it was shutting part of its operations.

The steel giant Tata is closing its Orb Electrical Steels base in the Pill area of the city.

Up to 380 jobs could go from the plant, which makes electrical steel used in power transmission.

The company has been for sale since May 2018 as Tata had decided to concentrate on its core steel production business.

Tata Steels European operations head Henrik Adam said: "I recognise how difficult this news will be for all those affected and we will work very hard to support them."

Orb Electrical Steels is part of Tata's Cogent division, part of which is being sold to the Japanese steel company JFE Shoji Trade Corporation.

However Mr Adam said the Orb site had been loss-making for several years and had struggled to compete as customer requirements had out-stripped the site's capabilities.

Converting the site would have cost in excess of £50m, he added.

"Continuing to fund substantial losses at Orb Electrical Steels is not sustainable at a time when the European steel industry is facing considerable challenges," Mr Adam said.

"Today's proposal will be sad news for our colleagues at Orb."

Analysis by Brian Meechan, BBC Wales business correspondent

There have been concerns for the future of Tata's Cogent operation for a few months, ever since it was put up for sale.

380 people are employed by the company at its Orb Electrical Steels plant in Newport.

Specialist electrical steel is produced for transformers and generators which are used in vehicles to conduct electricity.

Cogent had been put up for sale by Tata in May last year after the Indian owners had decided to concentrate on its core steel production business, as it planned to merge with the German company Thyssenkrupp.

Given Cogent's specialism, it was hoped that a buyer could be found.

Unions said at the time they were not persuaded by the case for a sale.

They had privately been growing increasingly concerned about the future of the plant.