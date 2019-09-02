Image copyright Getty Images

People have been asked to flush taps, drain unused garden hoses and put commercial screen wash in cars to stop the spread of Legionnaires' disease.

The warning from Public Health Wales comes as a cluster of 11 cases has been identified in the Vale of Glamorgan in the last 12 months.

Legionnaires' disease is a lung infection caught by inhaling droplets of water that contain the bacteria.

Officials say there is "no evidence" the cases around Barry are linked.

"Although Legionnaires' disease is rare, it can be a potentially life-threatening illness," said Dr Gwen Lowe, of Public Health Wales.

"The disease is caught through inhaling Legionella bacteria, which are spread through the air in the form of vapours or droplets from a contaminated water source.

"Most cases of Legionnaires' disease notified to us are sporadic cases, but unexplained clustering does occur from time to time."

Legionnaires' disease

A potentially fatal lung infection caused by legionella bacteria

Initial symptoms include a high fever and muscle pain

It is treated by intravenous antibiotics

Legionella bacteria are commonly found in sources of water, such as rivers and lakes, which sometimes find their way into artificial water supply systems

NHS advice is that large buildings such as hotels, hospitals and office blocks are more vulnerable to legionella contamination because they have larger, more complex water supply systems and the bacteria can quickly spread

Legionnaires' disease is three times more common in men than women and mostly affects people aged over 50

An estimated 10% of people who contract the disease will die from complications arising from infection

Source: NHS

There are on average around 30 cases of Legionnaires' disease in Wales each year.

Health chiefs are "closely monitoring" the current situation in a bid to ensure the cluster does not become an outbreak.

"Legionnaires' disease cannot be passed from person to person," added Dr Lowe.