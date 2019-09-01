Image copyright Family photo Image caption Harry Baker's body was found at Barry Docks early on Wednesday

Police have issued details of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Harry Baker in Barry.

South Wales Police said officers would like to speak to Leon Symons, 21, from Ely, Cardiff. They have advised people not to approach him.

Four men have already been charged with murder.

Harry's body was found at Barry Docks, on Wimbourne Road, at about 05:50 BST on Wednesday morning.

Mr Symons is thought to have links to Barry and Rhoose, Vale of Glamorgan, and Rumney, Cardiff.

On Saturday, two men, Peter McCarthy, 36, of Bassett Street and Ryan Palmer, 33, of Aberaeron Close, from Barry appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court charged with murder.

They will appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

Two more men, Nathan Delafonteine, 32, of no fixed address and Raymond Thompson, 47, from Barry, will appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A 22-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Meanwhile a 38-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man have been released under investigation.

Speaking after his death, Harry's family paid tribute to him as a "fun-loving son and brother".