Child airlifted to hospital after Mynydd Isa dog attack
- 1 September 2019
A child has been airlifted to hospital after a dog attack in Flintshire.
North Wales Police and the air ambulance were called to Mynydd Isa, near Mold, at about 16:45 BST on Saturday.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said a child had been treated at the scene and was flown to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.
A spokesman for North Wales Police said its officers were investigating the attack.