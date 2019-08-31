Image copyright Geograph | Jaggery Image caption Crews were called to Pontins Prestatyn at about 07:25 BST on Saturday

A 33-year-old woman has died after suffering a cardiac arrest at a holiday park.

North Wales Police and the ambulance service were called to Pontins holiday park in Prestatyn, Denbighshire, at about 07:25 BST on Saturday.

A force statement said: "Police and ambulance attended the location, but despite their best efforts the female was pronounced dead at the scene."

The death is not being treated as suspicious.