Pontins Prestatyn: Woman dies after cardiac arrest
- 31 August 2019
A 33-year-old woman has died after suffering a cardiac arrest at a holiday park.
North Wales Police and the ambulance service were called to Pontins holiday park in Prestatyn, Denbighshire, at about 07:25 BST on Saturday.
A force statement said: "Police and ambulance attended the location, but despite their best efforts the female was pronounced dead at the scene."
The death is not being treated as suspicious.