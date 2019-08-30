Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption Vanessa Collins-Smith 'always gave care home residents a cuddle if they were upset'

A care home worker was killed by a car minutes after arguing with a taxi driver and getting out without paying, an inquest heard.

Vanessa Collins-Smith, 25, got out of the taxi on an unlit road and was hit by a Land Rover near Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire in February.

She was last seen holding a bottle of Prosecco and dressed all in black on the road to Milford Haven at 23:00 GMT.

Two cars swerved to avoid her before she was hit and killed instantly.

Taxi driver Awais Eshan said: "I kept asking her but she refused to wear a seat belt," in a written statement read at the inquest in Haverfordwest.

"The alarm was sounding and the more I asked her the more abusive she became," he said.

Ms Collins-Smith, who had just moved to Haverfordwest, called a friend to say she was lost on the night of 20 February.

The inquest heard there was a pavement alongside the busy A4076, known as Dredgeman's Hill, but Ms Collins-Smith did not know it was there.

Ms Collins-Smith was hit on Dredgeman's Hill, a stretch of A4076 between Haverfordwest and Milford Haven

Land Rover driver Gordon Stanger told police he did not see the young woman in the carriageway because she was dressed all in black.

Accident investigator PC Aled Thomas said that her dark clothing "blended in with the surroundings".

"The driver would not have been able to avoid her," he said.

Ms Collins-Smith had worked as a carer since leaving school but the inquest heard she was excited because she was due to start to train as a nurse.

"She was a kind and bubbly girl," said her mother Marie after the hearing. "She was loved by the people she cared for at the home.

"She'd never objected to wearing a seat belt before, we don't know what to make of it."

One of her colleagues at The Meadows care home in Johnston, near Haverfordwest, said: "Vanessa was just lovely, one of life's natural carers.

"All the residents loved her, she would give them a cuddle if ever they were upset. It's just heartbreaking that she died so tragically."