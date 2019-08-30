M4 crash causes nine-mile traffic jam near Swansea
- 30 August 2019
A five-vehicle crash has led to severe delays on the westbound carriageway of the M4 near Swansea.
The incident between junction 42 for Swansea East and junction 43 for Llandarcy caused a nine-mile tailback.
Firefighters cut one man free from the wreckage and he was taken to hospital following the crash at 14:40 BST.
Traffic analysts Inrix said traffic was released from the back of the queue before the carriageway was reopened by 16:35.