Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Traffic was released from the back of the queue before the road reopened

A five-vehicle crash has led to severe delays on the westbound carriageway of the M4 near Swansea.

The incident between junction 42 for Swansea East and junction 43 for Llandarcy caused a nine-mile tailback.

Firefighters cut one man free from the wreckage and he was taken to hospital following the crash at 14:40 BST.

Traffic analysts Inrix said traffic was released from the back of the queue before the carriageway was reopened by 16:35.