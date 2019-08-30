Image copyright Family photo Image caption Harry Baker's family have paid tribute to their "beautiful son"

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation into the death of a 17-year-old boy.

A 32-year-old man from Cardiff has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Harry Baker and is in police custody.

Three men aged 33, 36 and 47, from Barry, and a 38-year-old woman from Carmarthenshire, who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in custody.

Harry, from Cardiff, was found dead in Barry's container port on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the terminal on Wimborne Road, following the discovery of the body just before 06:00 BST.

Image caption Part of Barry Intermodal Terminal on Wimborne Road remains cordoned off

Det Chief Insp Mark O'Shea said: "Five people are now in custody on suspicion of murder.

"We would very much like to thank the community for the support and information that has already been provided and would urge anyone else with information to please contact us.

Officers want to hear from people "who may have seen or heard a disturbance" in the Cardiff Road and Ffordd Y Mileniwm area of Barry between midnight and 01:00 BST on Wednesday.

His family, who paid tribute to their "fun-loving son", have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.