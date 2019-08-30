Image copyright Phoebe McLavy Image caption Phoebe McLavy (R) won the bronze medal in hairdressing

An apprentice hairdresser from Carmarthenshire has won a bronze medal at the WorldSkills competition in Kazan, Russia.

Phoebe McLavy, 20, completed seven tasks in front of an audience, including colouring and shaving.

The event attracted 1,300 contestants from more than 60 countries, with competition in 56 skills.

Ms McLavy said: "It was really overwhelming... A real experience you can never imagine."

Despite her win, she admitted she had not learned how to cut hair when she entered the competition against other apprentices.

"I quite like to do different things... I had the buzz for it," she said.

"I quite like to go outside my comfort zone."

The bi-annual WorldSkills competition covers various talents from mobile robotics to floristry, with an aim to "inspire young people to study vocational skills".

The contest, launched in 1950, was held this year at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Centre, with Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking at the closing ceremony.

Ms McLavy, from Carmarthen, applied for the contest when her boss and tutor asked her to take part.

She qualified via five heats in the UK, and has also competed in Australia, Canada, China and Belgium.

Next month, Ms McLavy is set to return to the salon.

"It'll be really nice to go back and see all my clients," she told Radio Wales Breakfast.

"I've had to put salon work on hold because I've been training constantly for this competition."