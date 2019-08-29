Image caption Drugs officers searching the yacht at Fishguard harbour

Two men have been charged with conspiracy to import cocaine after one of the largest hauls of the drug in UK history was found on board a boat in Welsh waters.

About 750kg of cocaine was recovered from the boat in Fishguard.

Gary Swift, 53, and Scott Kilgour, 41, from Liverpool, were arrested on board the yacht on Tuesday.

Both men appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Thursday and were remanded into custody.

The are expected to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 27 September.

Four others - three men aged 23, 31 and 47, and a woman aged 30 - were arrested in Liverpool and Loughborough and released on bail.

Officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Border Force intercepted the yacht, the Sy Atrevido, about half a mile off the coast.

The boat was escorted into Fishguard port and a search by the Border Force's Deep Rummage team began, the NCA said.

It said the search had now concluded and about 750kg of the drug recovered, but added this figure will be finalised once all forensic enquiries have been completed.