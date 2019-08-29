Image copyright Snowdonia National Park Authority Image caption The hotel was built in 1910 and plans to replace it were agreed in 2014 but did not proceed

An eyesore hotel that has stood empty for more than a decade could be flattened within weeks.

Owners wanted to replace St David's in Harlech, Gwynedd, with a 130-bedroom hotel but plans never came to fruition.

Snowdonia National Park Authority issued Gibraltar-based Aitchison Associates with a demolition notice in 2015 due to safety concerns.

Pre-demolition surveys are currently under way, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"Provided these surveys are satisfactory, demolition works will commence at the beginning of September," says a report to the authority's planning committee.

The authority claims its "unsightly appearance seriously detracts from the surrounding vicinity and prevents the economic development of Harlech".

Aitchison Associates has so far paid £21,900 in fines for failing to comply with the enforcement notice.