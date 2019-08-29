Image copyright Crown Prosecution Service Image caption Jay Davison said the photos were taken at a friend's house after a night of drinking

A man who shared photos of himself with a gun alongside anti-Muslim messages has been found guilty of stirring up religious and racial hatred.

Jay Davison, 38, of Craig Yr Allt in the Rhiwbina area of Cardiff, posted the violent messages in August 2018.

He urged people to "stand up" in the posts on Instagram and Whatsapp.

A jury at Cardiff Crown Court convicted him of one count of stirring up religious hatred and two counts of stirring up racial hatred.

He was cleared of two further counts of stirring up religious hatred in a trial on Wednesday.

Davison told the court he had no racist views and did not intend to incite racial hatred.

He posted the two topless photos of himself holding a gun alongside phrases associated with Nazism and white supremacy, with reference to his hatred of Islam, to his 394 Instagram followers.

He later shared screenshots of the posts in a Whatsapp group.

Davison said the photos were taken at a friend's house after an evening of drinking.

Jenny Hopkins, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "The material Jay Davison posted was clearly threatening, abusive and insulting.

"His intention can only have been to stir up religious and racial hatred."

He is set to be sentenced on 23 September.