Llanwrtyd Wells dairy cow pulled free from bog

  • 28 August 2019
Rescuers try to save the cow Image copyright @CommandPowys
Image caption The cow was checked by a vet and in good health after her ordeal

A 600kg cow has been pulled from a bog in the town famous for hosting the World Bog Snorkelling Championships.

The dairy cow needed three fire crews to rescue her from a field in Llanwrtyd Wells in Powys.

Officers from Llandovery, Rhayader and Llanwrtyd Wells used lines, strops, shovels, airbags "and brute strength" to drag the cow out of the mud.

The animal was checked by a vet after her ordeal and Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service said she was "fine".

Image copyright @CommandPowys
Image caption The cow was well and truly stuck in the mud
Image copyright @CommandPowys
Image caption It took the strength of three fire crews to pull the cow free

